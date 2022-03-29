Basque politician urges the international community to stop dictator Aliyev

YEREVAN, 29 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The international community should stop dictator Aliyev not allowing new aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Basque by nationality, Jon Iñarritu said, talking about the situation in Artsakh and the regular hostile actions by Azerbaijan.



“Azerbaijan uses the deviation of the international press on Ukraine in order to attack Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). For weeks, the armed forces of Azerbaijan has been violating the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2020. The international community should stop dictator (satrap) Aliyev.” Basque member of parliament wrote on his twitter page.

For weeks, Azerbaijan has been consistently aggravating the military, humanitarian and moral situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, trying to intimidate the Armenians of Artsakh by various means. The Artsakh authorities, human rights activists, describe it as a state policy of intimidation against the people of Artsakh.

During the last month, the local population was twice deprived of heating, in particular, gas supply. During that time, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired several times at a number of Armenian settlements and roads. The tension increased sharply when on March 24 the Azerbaijani troops, grossly violating the 2020 agreement, invaded the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation in the Artsakh Republic, taking control of the village of Parukh in the Askeran region and adjacent positions, then trying to secure advancment on the eastern border of the Artsakh Republic. On March 27, the Russian peacekeeping force announced that as a result of the talks, the Azerbaijani side had withdrawn its units from Parukh.