LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 March:

The price of aluminum down by 4.93% to $3436.00, copper price down by 0.24% to $10316.50, lead price up by 0.44% to $2379.50, nickel price down by 2.82% to $31803.00, tin price down by 0.31% to $42424.00, zinc price down by 1.48% to $4027.00, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42593.26, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.