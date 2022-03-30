Azerbaijani troops still deployed in same posts at Karaglukh, Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. No significant ceasefire violations were recorded overnight March 29-30 at the line of contact in Artsakh, and the operative-tactical situation remained tense, the Artsakh authorities said in a statement published through the official InfoCenter.

It added that the Azerbaijani troops are still deployed in the same posts on Karaglukh and there haven’t been any changes in positions.

The Artsakh authorities said they continue working with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command and through various diplomatic means to withdraw the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to their initial positions and stabilize the military-political situation.

At the same time, the Artsakh military is fulfilling its functions by continuously improving the defensive fortifications and mechanisms of Artsakh, the InfoCenter said.