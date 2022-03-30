COVID-19: 14 new cases, no death in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,498, the ministry of health said.

1998 tests were conducted on March 29.

The recoveries rose by 26 in a day, bringing the total number to 409,879.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8611.

As of March 30, the number of active cases is 2332.