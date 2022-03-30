Armenian deputy PM meets with UNCTAD Secretary-General in UAE

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan met on March 29 with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan on the sidelines of his visit in the United Arab Emirates, the deputy PM’s Office said.

A wide range of issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting.

During the talk the cooperation in the diversification of the economy, the human capital and sustainable economic development was highly appreciated, the peculiarities of the post-Covid situation were discussed.

The sides agreed to continue the discussions aimed at developing concrete initiatives in the field of supporting investments.

On behalf of the Armenian government, the deputy PM reaffirmed the commitment to contribute to the implementation of Agenda 2030 and sustainable development goals.