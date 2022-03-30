Artsakh National Security Service to have military active-duty combat division

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Artsakh will have a military (combat) division for active duty service.

The bill on amending the law and creating the division was presented to parliament of Artsakh.

The current law states that the national security service is divided into three bodies – intelligence, counter-intelligence and military counter-intelligence.

The amendment will add the fourth – combat division body in the system in order for “strengthening the process of active-duty service (combat shift) of national security service officers at the Artsakh Republic state border (line of contact) and to regulate further legal relationships.”