Air temperature to gradually rise in Armenia by 10-13 degrees

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of March 30, on April 1-4, the ministry of environment said.

Air temperature will gradually rise in Armenia by 10-13 degrees in the daytime of March 30, on 31 and on April 1-3.

 








