Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Chief of Joint Staff

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan received CSTO Chief of Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, the ministry said in a news release.

Anatoly Sidorov arrived in Armenia to attend the opening of the 3rd International Exhibition of Defense Technologies "ArmHighTech-2022".

During the meeting issues relating to the international and regional security and the military-political situation were discussed. The officials also touched upon the implementation process of the priorities proposed during Armenia’s chairmanship at the CSTO.