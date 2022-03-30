Delyagin reacts to Azerbaijan's decision to declare him internationally wanted

YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Russian State Duma deputy Mikhail Delyagin stated that he has not called for the bombing Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports he made a note about this on his "Telegram" page.

"I have not called for the bombing of Azerbaijan with conventional or nuclear weapons," he said.

He expressed the opinion that the information about him being declared internationally wanted by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan "is either fake or a journalistic mistake."

"Otherwise, we must admit that there is no one left in the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan who understands Russian or can use the services of a translator. If we assume that this news is true, it is very sad, because the people, whose legal system has nothing to do with reality, are waiting for very interesting revelations, which will not always be pleasant," he wrote.

Mikhail Delyagin had called on Russian peacekeepers to strike at Azerbaijan's oil fields for disobeying.

In response to that statement, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan filed a criminal case against him. Mikhail Delyagin was declared internationally wanted through Interpol.