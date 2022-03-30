South Ossetia intends to take legal steps to join Russia
YEREVAN, 30 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of South Ossetia will take legal steps to join Russia in the near future, ARMENPRESS reports President of South Osetia Anatoli Bibilov said.
“I think unification with Russia is our strategic goal. We will take appropriate legal steps in the near future. The Republic of South Ossetia will be part of its historical homeland, Russia," he said.
