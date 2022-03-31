Armenia reports 21 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,519, the ministry of health said.

2024 tests were conducted on March 30.

The recoveries rose by 108 in a day, bringing the total number to 409,987.

2 death cases have been registered. The death toll has risen to 8613.

As of March 31, the number of active cases is 2243.