‘We condemn military aggression’ – Italian MP on Azerbaijan’s actions against Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies Alvise Maniero commented on the current humanitarian problems in Artsakh caused by the actions of Azerbaijan.

In a statement on social media, the Italian lawmaker said the people of Artsakh have been left without heating for days because of the disruption of the gas supply by Azerbaijan.

“We condemn the systematic violations of human rights, the military aggression and the destruction of the cultural heritage of Armenians living in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

While international attention is focused on the conflict in Ukraine, the hostility has been resumed in Artsakh. And while in Italy and Europe we are concerned about the gas supplies, Azerbaijanis blew up the pipeline supplying gas to Artsakh, leaving the local people in cold, without hot water and without a chance of cooking a hot meal, under -8 temperature. Let’s not forget about the many ongoing conflicts”, he said.