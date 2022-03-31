Pashinyan hopes to agree issues relating to launching peace talks at upcoming meeting with Aliyev

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is proposing concrete and reasonable solutions for demarcation and delimitation, opening of regional connections and ruling out military escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan reiterated that there are no grounds or substantiations for Azerbaijan to accuse Armenia in rejecting or breaching any agreement.

“I once again express the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Armenia is ready to immediately launch peace talks. My meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled for April 6 in Brussels. And I hope to discuss and agree at that meeting with the President of Azerbaijan all issues relating to the launch of peace talks,” Pashinyan said.