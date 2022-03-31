Transavia to start operating flights on route Paris -Yerevan- Paris

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. From 23 April 2022 Transavia will start operating flights on the route Paris (Orly) -Yerevan- Paris (Orly), Armenia International Airports CJSC said in a statement.

The frequency of flights will be twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday.

“For the availability of air tickets, their acquisition and other details, please visit the webpage of the airline at transavia.com or contact the local travel agency”, the statement says.