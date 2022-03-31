PM Pashinyan’s advisor, Iranian Minister of Energy attach importance to organizing President Raisi’s visit to Armenia

TEHRAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. During a visit to Iran, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan held several meetings with a number of Iranian government officials from May 27 to 30.

Tumanyan held meetings with Iranian Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji and Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Safari.

During the meeting with the Minister of Energy the opportunities of implementing joint projects and the efficient use of investment potential was discussed. Tumanyan and Ali Akbar Mehrabian attached importance to organizing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Armenia.

A number of issues relating to long-term bilateral and regional cooperation in gas and energy sector was discussed at the meeting with the Minister of Petroleum.