Armenian Human Rights Defender participates in ENNHRI online general assembly

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan participated today in the online general assembly of the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ENNHRI), her Office said in a news release.

The discussions focused on a number of issues relating to protection of human rights in different regions and sectors. Particularly, the situation of migrants in Europe and ensuring their rights, as well as the possible actions aimed at assisting national human rights institutions that appeared under danger, were discussed during the online meeting.

Welcoming her international colleagues, the Armenian Ombudswoman highlighted the ENNHRI role in promoting the protection of human rights in the region and strengthening the role of national institutions.

During the discussion of the topic titled “National Human Rights Institutions under Danger – Ukraine”, the Ombudsperson of Armenia said, in particular: “From the viewpoint of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, I can say that we know well from our experience what difficulties and challenges the conflicts could bring and their devastating consequences for the defense institutions. Therefore, I call on my colleagues from Ukraine and Russia to use at best the potential of this wonderful network and also the direct contacts, to fulfill their mandate at best in these difficult times”.