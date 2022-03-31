Ex-deputy PM Tigran Avinyan to run for Mayor of Yerevan in 2023

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Former Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will soon be appointed Vice Mayor of Yerevan, moreover he will run for Mayor of Yerevan in the 2023 elections.

The Civil Contract party’s PR coordinator and Member of Parliament Vahagn Alexanyan told ARMENPRESS that Avinyan will head the Civil Contract list in the 2023 local self-government election of Yerevan.

“Indeed, the party’s board has made such decision, but it is very important to differentiate that right now Hrachya Sargsyan is the Mayor of Yerevan and the Civil Contract Party team is fully supporting Hrachya Sargsyan in this position,” Alexanyan said.

Alexanyan added that Avinyan will soon be appointed Vice Mayor of Yerevan.