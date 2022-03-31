In telephone conversations with Pashinyan and Aliyev, Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Kremlin.

"The development of the situation around Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, putting the emphasis on the solution of practical problems aimed at ensuring security and stability in the region. The importance of consistent implementation of all provisions of the trilateral declarations of November 9, 2020 and January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed," the statement said.

It’s mentioned that the leaders of the countries agreed on further contacts.