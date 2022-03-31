Asian Stocks - 31-03-22

TOKYO, 31 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 March:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.73% to 27821.43 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.08% to 1946.40 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.44% to 3252.20 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.06% to 21996.85 points.