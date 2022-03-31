Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-03-22

YEREVAN, 31 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 March, USD exchange rate is down by 1.86 drams to 485.91 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.53 drams to 539.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.15 drams to 5.98 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.22 drams to 637.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 258.38 drams to 30211.32 drams. Silver price is up by 0.32 drams to 386.73 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.