Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan remanded

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. The Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan upheld the motion to remand Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, the Anti-Corruption Commission informed ARMENPRESS.

According to the Anti-Corruption Commission, numerous cases of alleged crimes were registered within the framework of the criminal case being investigated by the Commission, in which the Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan, his advisor, as well as more than 10 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, including heads of various subdivisions have been involved.

In particular, Piloyan is charged for receiving bribe of particularly large amount.