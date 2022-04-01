COVID-19: 21 new cases, 3 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,540, the ministry of health said.

2063 tests were conducted on March 31.

The recoveries rose by 55 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,042.

3 death cases have been registered. The death toll has risen to 8616.

As of April 1, the number of active cases is 2205.