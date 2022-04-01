Armenian President congratulates Assyrian community on New Year

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan addressed a congratulatory message to the Assyrian community of Armenia on the occasion of their New Year - Kha b-Nisan, the Presidential Office said.

The message reads:

“Let this beautiful holiday, which embodies the awakening of nature, be marked by constant and new achievements for Assyrians.

The friendship between Armenian and Assyrian peoples is based on close historical-cultural ties which date back to ancient times.

We have lived side by side, built and created over centuries, standing by one another at crucial moments.

Today as well the Assyrian community of Armenia is involved in different spheres of the country’s life, by keeping their national image and traditions”.