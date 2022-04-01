Armenian FM briefs OSCE Chairman-in-Office on situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan says his today’s conversation with OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, who is in Yerevan, was quite substantive.

During a press conference following their meeting, the Armenian FM said their discussion focused on issues relating to the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“I presented details to my colleague about the current situation caused by the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the village of Parukh. We discussed issues relating to the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border”, the FM said.

The Armenian FM and the OSCE Chairman-in-Office also discussed a broad range of issues relating to regional security and stability, the Polish chairmanship priorities and prospects in the OSCE.

The Armenian FM presented also to his colleague the developments around the normalization of the Armenia-Turkey relations without preconditions.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office arrived in Armenia as part of a regional visit.

Rau will also meet with Armenia’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.