Armenian Security Council Secretary meets with Lithuanian Vice FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Lithuania’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas during his visit to Lithuania.

Grigoryan and Adomenas discussed the regional security situation in the South Caucasus, according to a readout of the meeting released by the Security Council office.

Grigoryan presented the latest regional developments, as well as the Armenian side’s approaches regarding the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, particularly the establishment of peace in the region, the process of demarcation and delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the unblocking of all economic connections.

Grigoryan and Adomenas attached importance to the course of the 2021 Armenian parliamentary election and the following democratic reforms. This all was highlighted in the context of developing bilateral relations.

Bilateral cooperation in fighting fake news was addressed. Grigoryan presented debunking evidence regarding fake news that are circulating about Armenia.