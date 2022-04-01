Armenia’s judiciary recognized the most independent among Eastern Partnership countries

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Eastern Partnership Index 2020-2021 has been published.

The Eastern Partnership Index 2021 charts the performance of the six Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia and Azerbaijan) and their progress towards sustainable democratic development and European integration.

The Index measures developments in the areas of:

Democracy and Good Governance

Policy Convergence with the European Union

Sustainable Development

Armenia is leading the region with regards to the independence of the judiciary – 0.71 score, following by Moldova (0.66), Georgia (0.57), Ukraine (0.56), Belarus (0.50) and Azerbaijan (0.43).