Armenian Ambassador, UK Minister of State discuss Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom’s Minister of State (Minister for Europe) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office James Cleverly met with Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan.

“Useful discussions on the importance of a diplomatic solution on Nagorno-Karabakh and development of UK and Armenia future partnership opportunities as we celebrate 30 years of relations”, the UK Minister of State said on Twitter.

 








