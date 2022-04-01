FLYONE ARMENIA to launch Beirut flights

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. The Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transportation Ali Hamieh and the Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan held a meeting and discussed steps for strengthening relations in various sectors, especially in civil aviation, Lebanese media reported.

The sides emphasized the importance for increasing the flights connecting the capital cities of the two countries.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has given the green light to the Armenian Civil Aviation Authority for FLYONE ARMENIA to operate regular flights to and from Lebanon, at an average of three flights per week between Yerevan and Beirut, and vice versa. The sides stated that the flights will bolster relations.