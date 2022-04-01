Armenian PM, OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlight settlement of NK conflict within the framework of OSCE MG Co-chairs

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the OSCE, emphasizing the role of the organization in ensuring security and stability in the European region.

Nikol Pashinyan and Zbigniew Rau referred to the situation around Nagorno Karabakh and on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The parties highlighted the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, noting the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of the people of Artsakh.

Zbigniew Rau added that the OSCE will continue its efforts to contribute to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to ensure stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

The sides also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the international arena.