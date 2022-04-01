Germany supports the de-escalation of tension in Artsakh and efforts of peaceful resolution of issues

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on April 1 received the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Viktor Richter.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the situation in Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone and the situation in Artsakh. The Minister of Defense of Armenia mentioned that the actions of Azerbaijani side endanger the fragile stability of the region, expressing conviction that for prevention of the escalation of the situation it is necessary for the international community to take measures.



Ambassador Richter confirmed that the German side supports the de-escalation of the existing situation and efforts of peaceful resolution of the issues.

During the meeting issues related to cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed.