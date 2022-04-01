Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 April

Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin discuss situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, 1 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, during which the issue of Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Kremlin said.

"The exchange of views on the issues of maintaining stability in Nagorno Karabakh continued. The necessity for the consistent implementation of the trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed", reads the statement.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]