PM Pashinyan pays tribute to the memory of the heroes of the Four-Day War

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Accompanied by the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited "Yerablur" military pantheon, paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Four-Day War of 2016 and the Artsakh liberation war, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the tombs of the victims of the Four-Day War, Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan and Commander Andranik Ozanyan.

Nikol Pashinyan laid a wreath at the memorial to the fallen freedom fighters.