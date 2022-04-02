LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 April:
The price of aluminum is down by 1.17% to $3450.00, copper price is down by 0.21% to $10353.50, lead price is up by 1.39% to $2449.50, nickel price is up by 3.48% to $33223.00, tin price is up by 4.33% to $44767.00, zinc price is up by 3.97% to $4339.00, molybdenum price stood at $42571.21, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
