EU supports and is ready to complement the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the NK conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. After returning from Artsakh, Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs urgently addressed the Ambassadors of Russia, the United States, France and the European Union in Armenia in the wake of our fact-finding activity. She drew the Ambassadors' attention to the invasion into the Parukh community of Artsakh by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, informed that as a result of the criminal actions by Azerbaijan the Armenian side has victims and wounded.

“Along with other urgent issues, I presented that the right to life of the residents of Parukh community was blatantly violated, civilians were deprived of their rights to live a peaceful and secure life in their homeland.

I asked the ambassadors to make a public assessment and condemn such criminal acts and the gross violations of the International Humanitarian Law by Azerbaijan and take all the possible measures to prevent the genocidal policy and the ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan in Artsakh.

I received an answer on behalf of the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, according to which they follow the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh with grave concern. They assure, that the tense situation does not slip their attention and is indeed taken into consideration during any talks/meetings of the EUSR, and even President of the European Council, when speaking to authorities in Baku and in Yerevan.

As stated in the reply note, the European Union supports and is ready to complement the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group towards a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable settlement. But, unfortunately, the situation neither in the world, nor in the region is favourable for negotiations”, she wrote.