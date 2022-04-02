Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped

YEREVAN, APRIL 2, ARMENPRESS. On April 2, during the road construction works, the Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline was damaged, ARMENPRESS reports "Gazprom Armenia" CJSC said.

"Gas supply to the cities of Goris, Kapan in Syunik region, settlements of Goris, Kapan regions, as well as the Republic of Artsakh has been suspended from 11:10 am for repair works. Additional information will be provided on the date of completion of the restoration work," the statement reads.