976,425 full vaccinations administered so far in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of full vaccinations administered in Armenia stands at 976,425 as of April 4, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry reported.
Another 138,289 first dose vaccinations have been administered.
37,414 other individuals have received their booster shot.
