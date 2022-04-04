7 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. 7 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,581, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8617.

18 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,124).

2048 tests were administered (total tests: 2,983,263).

The number of active cases stood at 2162 as of April 4.