Amid global developments someone could attempt to destabilize “fragile” peace in Artsakh, warns Deputy Defense Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. A certain “tension” is observed at the line of contact in Artsakh due to the latest developments, the Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan told reporters, noting that this is concerning.

“The wave of escalation could increase at any moment because our peace is fragile. Given the ongoing developments around the world it is not ruled out that someone, some country would attempt to destabilize the situation,” Sargsyan added.








