Armenian military denies Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations on opening fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military denies the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s accusations on opening fire in the evening of April 3.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the Azerbaijani positions in the north-eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia in the evening of April 3 is false,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian side did not open fire, it stressed.

The Defense Ministry added that the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.