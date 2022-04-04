Armenia attaches importance to effective cooperation with Switzerland. Ruben Rubinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is interested in further development of relations and cooperation with Armenia is interested in the further development of the relations and cooperation with Switzerland in all spheres, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the parliament of Armenia, Vice President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan said during the meeting with the Chargé d' Affairs of the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation to Armenia Stefan Kloetzli.

Stefan Kloetzli in his turn noted that Switzerland is ready to support Armenia in the reform process.

At the meeting the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations was touched upon.

The interlocutors spoke about the effective cooperation between the Friendship Groups of parliaments of the two countries, considered necessary the legislators’ active contacts and the exchange of experience.

The events being designed on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Switzerland.