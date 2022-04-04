The UN Security Council will meet on April 5 to discuss Ukraine

YEREVAN, APRIL 4, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom intends to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on April 5, ARMENPRESS reports the permanent representative of Great Britain in the UN Barbara Woodward said in a video message posted on "Twitter".

In her video message, she stressed the need to pay special attention to the events in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Earlier, journalists and Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 16 people had been found in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities have blamed the Russian military for killing them.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the video of the Bucha incident is fake.