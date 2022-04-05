LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.09% to $3447.00, copper price up by 1.12% to $10469.00, lead price down by 1.49% to $2413.00, nickel price up by 0.07% to $33245.00, tin price down by 1.37% to $44155.00, zinc price up by 0.69% to $4369.00, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42549.17, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.