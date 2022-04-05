Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 April

COVID-19: 13 new cases, 2 deaths in Armenia

COVID-19: 13 new cases, 2 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,594, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

2733 tests were conducted on April 4.

105 patients have recovered in one day (410,229 total recoveries).

2 death cases have been registered in the country, raising the death toll to 8619.

As of April 5, the number of active cases is 2067.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]