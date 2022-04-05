COVID-19: 13 new cases, 2 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,594, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

2733 tests were conducted on April 4.

105 patients have recovered in one day (410,229 total recoveries).

2 death cases have been registered in the country, raising the death toll to 8619.

As of April 5, the number of active cases is 2067.