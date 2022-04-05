Magnitude 2,6 earthquake recorded in Armenia’s north-west

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,6 earthquake was recorded at 13:27, April 5 some 18km south-east from the village of Ashotsk in Shirak Province, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said. It had a depth of 10km.

The earthquake measured 3-4 at the MSK scale in the epicenter, and was felt at an intensity of 2-3 MSK in the villages of Saragyugh and Bavra.