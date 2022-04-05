Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-04-22

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.56 drams to 481.59 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.35 drams to 528.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 5.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.69 drams to 632.09 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 82.84 drams to 29887.75 drams. Silver price down by 1.63 drams to 381.90 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.