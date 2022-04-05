Armenian President receives the delegation headed by the Speaker of Georgian parliament

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the delegation headed by the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan mentioned that such meetings provide special dynamics to the development and further deepening of cooperation between our countries and should take place as frequently as possible. The President emphasized that this visit has a special meaning because it takes place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia.



In the context of establishment of security and stability in the region, President Khachaturyan presented the efforts of establishment of long-term peace, emphasizing the issue of defense of rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.



The Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, thanking for the reception, congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on the occasion of assuming the position of the President. He mentioned that the visit of the official delegation is aimed at the deepening of centuries-old relations of friendship between the countries and discussion of prospects of cooperation.



Shalva Papuashvili supported the efforts of establishment of long-term peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizing that they are supporters of solving issues through dialogue and are ready to have their role and contribution to that.



The sides exchanged thoughts related to the agenda of Armenian-Georgian cooperation issues.