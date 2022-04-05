NATO will have to cooperate with Russia and overcome difficulties in relations․ Stoltenberg

YEREVAN, 5 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. NATO will have to cooperate with Russia and to overcome the difficulties in relations that have changed dramatically since the early 1990s, ARMENPRESS was informed from TASS, citing the statement of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on April 5 in Brussels.

"Our relations with Russia have changed dramatically. Russia has stepped back from the basic NATO-Russia agreement that facilitated the dialogue between the alliance and Russia in the 1990s," Stoltenberg said.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO and Russia could not achieve the kind of cooperation that NATO countries have been striving for in the recent years.

"At the same time, we must continue cooperation with Russia. Russia is our neighbor, we will have to overcome the difficulties in relations," he said.