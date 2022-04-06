LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.52% to $3465.00, copper price down by 0.13% to $10455.00, lead price up by 0.62% to $2428.00, nickel price up by 0.20% to $33312.00, tin price up by 0.04% to $44174.00, zinc price down by 1.66% to $4296.50, molybdenum price stood at $42549.17, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.