United States announces additional $100 million security assistance for Ukraine

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The United States announced an additional 100 million dollars in assistance to Ukraine.

“I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems,” United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press release.

“This authorization is the sixth drawdown of arms, equipment, and supplies from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. Combined with $300 million in assistance announced by the Department of Defense on April 1 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, this additional drawdown brings the total U.S. security assistance commitment to Ukraine to more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of this Administration, and more than $1.7 billion* *since the beginning of Russia’s brutal assault against Ukraine began on February 24.”

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he ordered the launch of a “special military operation” in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no intention of occupying Ukrainian territories and that the goal of the operation is the “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine.

Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two rebel regions by force.