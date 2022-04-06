Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 April

U.S. sanctions failed, claims Russian Duma Speaker

U.S. sanctions failed, claims Russian Duma Speaker

YEREVAN, APRIL 6, ARMENPRESS. The Speaker of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin claims that the US sanctions against Russia not only failed to dismantle the Russian banking system but are actually harming US citizens.

“Washington’s plans failed. The ‘hellish’ sanctions did not work. They were hoping to destroy the economy and bring down the Russian banking system. They failed,” Volodin said in a statement on social media.

He further claimed that Russia has sufficient resources to fulfill its obligations in transactions even in conditions of sanctions.

Volodin added that the situation created by the US is harming US citizens themselves.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]